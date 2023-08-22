93.5 F
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Speeding driver lands behind bars after traffic stop

By Staff Report
Deborah Lynn Bryant
Deborah Lynn Bryant

A speeding driver landed behind bars after a traffic stop in Fruitland Park.

Deborah Lynn Bryant, 32, of Lake Helen, was driving a white passenger car at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday when she was caught on radar traveling at 41 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone on Pine Ridge Dairy Road, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer found that Bryant’s license has been suspended and she has two previous convictions for driving while license suspended. She was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and issued a written warning for speeding. Bryant was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

The registered owner of the vehicle was a passenger in the car and removed it from the scene.

