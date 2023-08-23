Bud Stout

July 16, 1942 – August 20, 2023

Greetings from Bud Stout. If you are reading this, you will be aware that I have passed. This information to follow I share as my farewell.

Born in Louisville, KY on July 16, 1942, Graduated from Male High School and served in the U.S. Army. After Army discharge, I graduated from Murray State University, where I met my wife Nancy Ryan Stout. Together, we enjoyed many wonderful years and amazing adventures over 51 years together.

We produced a wonderful son, Lee Stout, who unfortunately, due to a mountain climbing accident, has predeceased me. He has been greatly missed.

My wife and I have lived in The Villages since 2002. I have enjoyed supporting my wife in the management of the Villages Rose Club. Her dedication to growing roses has always been a joy to me.

My other involvements in the Villages have been numerous…Founder, Past President and member for life of the Villages Table Tennis Club. Founder and Past President of The Villages Mini Cooper Car Club. Past President and member for life of The Villages Bonsai Club. Additionally, I was a member of The Villages Computer Club, The Photography Club, and The Woodworkers Club.

I am grateful to the terrific people at Cornerstone Hospice for their heartfelt care and compassion for both Nancy and me.

So you see, I have been busy. It is my time to rest. I will miss all of you.