Convicted felon with loaded gun and sex toy nabbed on I-75

A convicted felon with a loaded gun and a sex toy was nabbed on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Leroy Williams III, 33, of St. Petersburg, was driving south in a gray 2013 Toyota utility vehicle at about noon Tuesday on I-75 near Bushnell when he was pulled over by the Florida Highway Patrol.

When the trooper approached the vehicle, the odor of burnt marijuana was detected, prompting the trooper to summon a K-9 unit to the scene. The dog alerted on the vehicle, leading to the discovery of marijuana residue in the front passenger seat, where Williams’ female companion had been seated.

A lockbox was found in the vehicle. It contained a loaded gun, three different plastic bags containing marijuana, 70 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a green adult sex toy.

Williams, who was also wanted on a Hillsborough County warrant, was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. The Maryland native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where a hold was put on his custody by Hillsborough County.