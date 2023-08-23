Deputy tasers suspect with drugs during foot chase

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy tasered a suspect with drugs during a foot chase in Oxford.

Deputies were attempting to serve warrants for the arrest of 34-year-old Tashard Tyre Samuels of Wildwood at about 4 p.m. Tuesday at a home at NE 12th Drive in Oxford when Samuels ran from the home, according to an arrest report. A deputy pursued Samuels and deployed his taser. When Samuels was taken into custody, he attempted to give law enforcement a false name. He was also in possession of small baggies which contained cocaine and methamphetamine.

He was arrested on charges of drug possession, resisting arrest and providing false information to a law enforcement officer. Due to the warrants, he was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.