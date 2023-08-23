87.3 F
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Inspector halts sale of food over temperature violations at Dunkin’ Donuts

By Staff Report

An inspector halted the sale of food items over temperature violations at Dunkin’ Donuts located at the Okahumpka Service Plaza on the Florida Turnpike.

The inspector visited the restaurant on Aug. 16 and found eggs, sausage patties, sausage and butter stored at temperatures above what is required, according to an inspection report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The inspector also found that a food holding unit did not have a required thermometer.

In addition, the sanitizing solution in the dishwashing machine was not at the proper concentration and there were no paper towels at an employee handwashing station.

The violations were deemed serious enough to warrant a followoup inspection two days later. During the followup inspection, it was determined that all of the violations had been corrected.

