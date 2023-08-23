Lois Carlson Hosmer, 91, of Lady Lake, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 22, 2023. Lois was born in Warren, PA, on May 28, 1932 to her loving parents; Arthur W. and Evelyn H. Carlson.

Lois was born and raised in Warren, PA, until her move to the Plantation in Leesburg in 1987 with her beloved husband, Richard. In 2005, the couple moved to Lake Port Square and eventually to Freedom Pointe Place in 2018.

Lois was a devout member of North Lake Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed spending her time working with furniture, specifically refinishing antique furniture. Lois also loved to travel and play bridge, she will be remembered fondly as being quite the social butterfly. Lois loved making friends, she was known to “walk on to an elevator with one friend and walk off with three friends.”

Lois is survived by her beloved husband of over 72 years; Richard Hosmer. Together they had three children together: Jeffrey and his wife Bobbi, Jodi and her husband Greg, and Cindi who has preceded Lois in death.

Lois is also survived by seven adoring grandchildren and thirteen precious great-grandchildren, as well as a brother; Stanley Lantz of Butler, PA.

A memorial service is pending at this time.