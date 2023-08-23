Please stop drinking the spiked Kool-Aid

To the Editor:

Please Mr. Dockham, stop drinking the spiked Kool-Aid. If you want an 83-year-old incompetent, mentally impaired man who has received millions of dollars from foreign countries in exchange for political favors, then Joe Biden should be your choice.

However, if you want energy independence, lower gasoline prices, a closed border between Mexico and the U.S., etc then Biden is not the person you want as president.

We need to elect a president in 2024 who will finish the border wall right after taking office. We now have 6 million illegal immigrants in this country, all of whom got here through Biden’s open border and who are living the “American Dream” on U.S. taxpayers.

We need to elect a president who will make the U.S. energy independent again, lower the highest mortgage interest rates in over 20 years so Americans can once again afford to buy a home.

Mr. Dockham was wrong about when Russia invaded Ukraine. It was on Feb. 24, 2022 – over one year AFTER Joe Biden took office. This was a re-escalation of the war which began in 2014 when Barack Obama was president!

We need a president who would NEVER do that.

Joe Biden did in Afghanistan which resulted in 13 American lives and hundreds of U.S. citizens being left behind. This was a disgraceful act for which he should have been impeached.

I, too, like Ms. Silver, could go on and on about the two-tier system of justice with the FBI, DOJ and DOD trying to make this a socialist country. shame on them!

Ms. Silver and Mr. Dockham are right about the violence in this country, which began with “defund the police” and the Democratic cities “no cash bail” policies which release even felony offenders with no bail. Many of these individuals commit another crime right after being released and are released again after arraignment.

I, too, could go on and on but to people who hate Trump, it wouldn’t make any difference. I thank God that I’m in my later years and won’t be around when my American becomes a socialist country controlled by the government!

Jeanette Sullivan

Village of Buttonwood