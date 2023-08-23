Rosemary Purcell Litogot

November 19, 1945 – August 20, 2023

Rosemary Purcell Litogot, age 77, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2023 in The Villages, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and a life well-lived.

Born in Royal Oak, Michigan, Roe’s journey was marked by remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in Criminal Justice. Later, her thirst for knowledge led her to Oakland University where she earned her nursing degree, embarking on a second career that showcased her compassion and care.

Roe’s commitment to public service led her to becoming a police officer, not only uniformed but also undercover, for 12 years, serving in both Detroit, Michigan, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After her career in law enforcement she continued to touch lives as a registered nurse.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Roe was a force of nature, known for her vibrant spirit and mischievous sense of humor. Her storytelling skills were legendary, and she had a unique ability to bring laughter and joy to those around her. She was a passionate Pokémon player.

She embraced The Villages lifestyle and opportunities. An active participant in various clubs, including the Disney Club, Orchid Club, iPad Club and Computer Club, Roe’s zest for life was evident in her role as the president of the Segway club, exemplifying her adventurous spirit.

Roe’s technological prowess was matched only by her generosity. A respected technical resource, she freely shared her knowledge, aiding neighbors with computers, Apple products, and the intricacies of Alexa. Her inquisitive nature also led her to become a skilled genealogical researcher shedding light on her family history.

In the journey of life, Roe was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Art Litogot. She leaves behind her brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Linda Schuneman, along with nieces Christy and Cathy Schuneman and her cousin Carolyn. Roe’s warm heart and engaging spirit also endeared her to numerous dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made in Roe’s name to the Humane Society of Marion County.

She will be greatly missed, and her memory will forever shine brightly in the hearts of those who were fortunate to know her.