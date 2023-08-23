Thank you to those who have contributed to Maui relief

To the Editor:

To those who donated and any who still want to help, Mahalo. The Pacific Whale Foundation has updated their website: pacificwhale.org

If you wish to know how your donations are being used and how PWF is assisting those directly affected by the fires, please go to their website.

If you aren’t familiar with PWF, but want to help, they have shared a list of vetted charities that you may be more comfortable with:

We acknowledge that kānaka and locals have led many of the recovery efforts and support to those who have been displaced. We recognize these community leaders who have emerged as a result of these grassroots efforts: Tina Boteilho, Kainoa Horjaco, Kaika Lum-Lung, Archie Kalepa, Theresa and Kona Mailiu, Kaena Felicilda, and Palani Alexander. Should you wish to support other vetted Maui charities, we suggest the following: Maui Food Bank, Maui Humane Society, Discover Imua, Hawaii Red Cross, Maui Strong Fund at the Hawaii Community Foundation, Kākoʻo Maui, and Council of Native Hawaiian Advancement.

LaVonne Joyce

Village of Bonnybrook