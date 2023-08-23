87.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Villager refuses to take breath test after crashing in roundabout

By Staff Report
Kimberly Kross
A Villager refused to take a breath test after crashing her car in a roundabout.

Kimberly Ann Kross, 67, who lives at Creekside Landing, crashed her green Fiat at about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the roundabout at Bailey Trail and Buena Vista Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Her vehicle struck a light pole in the roundabout.

A deputy noticed that Kross had an “unsteady” walk. The deputy could also smell alcohol on the Albany, N.Y. native’s breath.

She was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises. She told the deputy she has had a bilateral hip replacement, but agreed to take part in the exercises any way. Kross struggled through the exercises, leading the deputy to conclude that she had been driving impaired.

Kross initially said she would provide a breath sample, but then said she needed to speak to “someone” before doing so. Ultimately, she did not provide a breath sample.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released $1,000 on bond. She was also ticketed for careless driving.

