Villager wins $1 million lottery prize with ticket bought at Circle K  

The Florida Lottery has announced that 66-year-old Michael Nelson Sr. of The Villages has claimed a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular Scratch-Off game.

He claimed the prize at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Nelson purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 770 Kristine Way at Lake Deaton Plaza. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 Scratch-Off game, $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR, launched in February and features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. This game also features more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 72 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2022-2023. Since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.77 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.