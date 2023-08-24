85.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 24, 2023
County revokes permit of internet cafe in The Villages

By Marv Balousek

The operators of two Sumter County internet cafes have been noticed that their permits have been revoked.

In an Aug. 9 letter to Steven Antrwan, operator of Tropical Treasures, formerly Lady Dawg’s Cafe, of Bushnell. County Attorney Jennifer Rey wrote that the permit was revoked after action by commissioners on June 13 and no request was made for a hearing.

Rey also wrote to Timothy Cole, operator of Winner’s World on Buenos Aires Avenue in The Villages, that the cafe’s permit was revoked after commissioners approved the revocation in June and no hearing was requested.

Winners Worldl is located on Buenos Aires Boulevard in The Villages
Winners World is located on Buenos Aires Boulevard in The Villages.

New owners took over Lady Dawg’s Cafe last fall and renamed it Tropical Treasures.

March inspections found numerous violations including a name change without authorization, no copy of criminal background checks, no fire extinguishers, improper use of extension cords and absence of signage regarding no entry fee, video displays, exits and limited cash on hand.

A notice of intent to revoke the operating permit of Winner’s World was sent in May after inspection attempts since April found the building empty and the business apparently closed.

No violations were found during inspections at nine other internet cafes, according to a recent report.

They include Tech Center/Dreamer’s of Bushnell, Gold Rush Arcade and VIP Zone/Dreamer’s of Lake Panasoffkee as well as the Lady Lake cafes Coconuts, Il Villagio, Senior Center of Lady Lake, Sunshine Arcade, Good Time Arcade, Senior Social Center and Player’s Place,

 

