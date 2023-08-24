Electronics and hazardous waste drop-off day set for Saturday

The popular Amnesty Day home electronic and hazardous waste drop-off will take place Saturday, Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Sumter County Public Works facility at 319 East Anderson Ave. in Bushnell. Sumter County residents can drop off the waste free of charge.

Amnesty Days are popular events for Sumter County residents with four events scheduled a year. So far in 2023, more than 40,000 pounds of recycled material and more than 10,000 pounds of hazardous waste has been collected at the first two Amnesty Day events.

Items accepted include automotive fluids and batteries, herbicides, propane tanks up to 25 pounds, cleaners, household electronics (TVs, VCRs, computers, etc.), rechargeable household batteries, latex and oil paints, solvents, pool chemicals among others.

Do not bring:

1. Biological/infectious waste

2. Explosives

3. Radioactive waste

4. Empty paint cans

5. Tires

For more information, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/amnestyday