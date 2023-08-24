90 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Francis M. Polivka

By Staff Report

Francis M. Polivka (Fran) passed away August 16, 2023. He was the son of Susan (Stahovich) and Michael Polivka of Pittsburgh, PA.

He has been married to his high school sweetheart Sandy of 61 years. Fran worked as an Electrical Designer at Alcoa and Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA and retired to the Villages in 1999 where he worked in Engineering at Disney World.

He proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

Burial will take place Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 12:30PM at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida with full military honors.

