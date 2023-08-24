Gerald L. Schirman ll

June 13, 1948 -August 19, 2023

Gerald L. Schirman ll (Jerry) was a loving son, nephew, father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed traveling, watching movies, supporting the Iowa Hawkeyes, and spending time with his family and friends.

He was born on June 13, 1948 to his parents Gerald and Beulah Schirman. He was an only child and his parents’ pride and joy. He graduated from North High School in Des Moines, Iowa.

After high school, Jerry joined the Air Force and served for four years. He then went on to work in the auto industry and serve in the Army Reserves for 20 years.

He retired from the Army Reserves in 1995.

He married his wife, Lea, in Ankeny, Iowa on October 6, 2010. He had four children: Lori, Kelly, Mollie, and Amanda. They brought him loads of joy and happiness, because they are all so awesome and exceptional! He enjoyed watching them grow and succeed, and also become parents themselves. His kids enjoyed teasing him and joking around with him. Jerry passed away on August 19, 2023 at the age of 75. He will be terribly missed by his friends and family.