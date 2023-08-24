Historic Side of The Villages included in upcoming Lady Lake paving projects

The Town of Lady Lake has contracted with Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc. for the milling and paving of certain roadways in Lady Lake. The work may cause minor delays and inconveniences. Please ensure that no vehicles, boats, trailers, debris, etc., are left in the roadway from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the day of the application. The estimated work for asphalt paving is now throughout Sept. 4, but can vary due to weather conditions.

To see if your road is one that is scheduled for resurfacing, see attached Street Resurfacing List. See the attached Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc. flyer for more detail on the work to be done