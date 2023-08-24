Village of St. Johns man thrilled after getting first hole-in-one

Ken Kelly of the Village of St. Johns was thrilled after getting his first hole-in-one.
He scored the lucky ace on Aug. 20 at Hole #15 at the Marsh View Pitch & Putt Course.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
