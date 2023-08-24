91.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Village of St. Johns man thrilled after getting first hole-in-one

By Staff Report

Ken Kelly of the Village of St. Johns was thrilled after getting his first hole-in-one.

Ken Kelly points to Hole #15 at the Marsh View Pitch & Putt Course.

He scored the lucky ace on Aug. 20 at Hole #15 at the Marsh View Pitch & Putt Course.

Photos