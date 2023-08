To the Editor:

Residents of The Villages pay a lot of money to live here; therefore I am in favor of the District controlling paint color and messaging on homes. The political views are volatile and tempers should not be provoked by signs and banners on the outside of the residence. I personally would not want a neighbor who paints their driveway canary blue or with gigantic red lips either. I hope this is an issue that can be controlled through the review board.

Sheri Buck

Emmalee Villas