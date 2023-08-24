91.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 24, 2023
type here...

Wildwood teen arrested after allegedly puncturing woman’s tire

By Staff Report
Xavier Jacar Vereen,
Xavier Jacar Vereen

A Wildwood teen was arrested after allegedly puncturing the tire of a woman’s minivan.

Xavier Jacar Vereen, 19, of Wildwood, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of criminal mischief.

A woman had reported the previous day that Vereen had punctured the right front tire of her white 2012 Chrysler Town & Country van, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman had asked Vereen to leave her home, but he “became very irate and began yelling in her face due to her asking him to leave,” the report said. As he left, he punctured the tire of her van with an unknown object.

Vereen was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Billed for 10,000 gallons of water I didn’t use

A Villager says he was billed for 10,000 gallons of water he did not use. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I have stopped shopping at Publix over policy on emotional support dogs

In a Letter to the Editor, a woman describes her anger at Publix over a recent move to keep pets out of their grocery stores.

We need to get loud driveways under control

A resident of the Emmalee Villas contends we need to get loud driveways under control in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Thank you to those who have contributed to Maui relief

A Villager who recently asked for support for the people of Maui is grateful for the donations that have poured in. But there’s more to do.

Please stop drinking the spiked Kool-Aid

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident implores a fellow Villager to “stop drinking the spiked Kool-Aid.”

Photos