Wildwood teen arrested after allegedly puncturing woman’s tire

A Wildwood teen was arrested after allegedly puncturing the tire of a woman’s minivan.

Xavier Jacar Vereen, 19, of Wildwood, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of criminal mischief.

A woman had reported the previous day that Vereen had punctured the right front tire of her white 2012 Chrysler Town & Country van, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman had asked Vereen to leave her home, but he “became very irate and began yelling in her face due to her asking him to leave,” the report said. As he left, he punctured the tire of her van with an unknown object.

Vereen was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.