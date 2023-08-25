Biden Administration should not hold disaster aid hostage

Statements from this president pushing a radical climate agenda while refusing to commit to action are cheap and unacceptable.

The same goes for his insistence that disaster aid be tied to Ukraine aid and other unrelated spending. We are in the middle of hurricane season.

There’s no logic behind tying disaster aid to anything else and doing so only causes inexcusable delays that hurt Floridians and every other American who may face a disaster.

I have been fighting to get aid to those in need following recent disasters, and to make sure FEMA has the resources it needs to respond to future disasters, but I’ve been met with silence from this administration and Democrats in Washington.

Enough is enough. It’s time to pass the Disaster Relief Fund Replenishment Act and stop playing games with disaster aid.”

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is a former two-term governor of Florida.