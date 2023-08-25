Grace Lomonaco, 95 of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on August 22, 2023. Grace was born in Trenton, New Jersey on September 1, 1927.

She was predeceased in death by her parents Anna and Michael Russo and her husband Michael Lomonaco. She leaves behind her devoted son Bruce and daughter-in-law Loreen Lomonaco; grandchildren Brian Lomonaco (Crystal) and Lauren Lucas (Mark); great grandsons Michael and Chase Lomonaco. She is further survived by her siblings Gloria Malinowski, Richard Russo, and Helen Guadagno (Michael) as well as several nieces and nephews, and friends whom she considered family.

Funeral Services are being held privately and entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, The Villages, Florida. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cornerstone Hospice at 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, Florida 32162.