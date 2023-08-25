93.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 25, 2023
type here...

Irish priest who became YouTube sensation set to perform in The  Villages

By Staff Report
Father Ray Kelly
Father Ray Kelly

An Irish priest who became a YouTube sensation is set to perform in The Villages.

Maestro Bill Doherty and the St. Timothy Catholic Church Choir will present a concert with Father Ray Kelly on Sept. 28. There will be two performances, at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $20 and are available at St. Timothy’s Church Office from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

Father Kelly became a YouTube sensation in 2014 when his Hallelujah wedding video went viral. It is currently at 89 million views. Since then he received a record deal with Universal Music, a run on Britain’s Got Talent and Ireland’s Dancing With the Stars and much more.

Father Kelly became famous in 2014 after a video of him singing Leonard Cohen’s song “Hallelujah” while officiating at a couple’s wedding went viral on YouTube.

Father Kelly will release a new Christmas album entitled “Awe and Wonder of Christmas” which also features the St. Timothy Choir singing the intricate choir part to the album’s title song written by Tracey Coryell and Father Waldemar Maciag, pastor of St. Laurence Catholic church in Bunnell. Doherty arranged the choral part for the new album.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Dogs do not belong in stores

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that dogs do not belong in stores.

It’s rude and inconsiderate to take dog into grocery store

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident says it’s rude and inconsiderate to take a dog into a grocery store.

Response to woman who won’t shop at Publix over her dog

A reader responds to a previous letter writer who said she will no longer shop at Publix, because the company is cracking down on non-service dogs being brought into the store.

Billed for 10,000 gallons of water I didn’t use

A Villager says he was billed for 10,000 gallons of water he did not use. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I have stopped shopping at Publix over policy on emotional support dogs

In a Letter to the Editor, a woman describes her anger at Publix over a recent move to keep pets out of their grocery stores.

Photos