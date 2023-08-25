Irish priest who became YouTube sensation set to perform in The  Villages

An Irish priest who became a YouTube sensation is set to perform in The Villages.

Maestro Bill Doherty and the St. Timothy Catholic Church Choir will present a concert with Father Ray Kelly on Sept. 28. There will be two performances, at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $20 and are available at St. Timothy’s Church Office from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

Father Kelly became a YouTube sensation in 2014 when his Hallelujah wedding video went viral. It is currently at 89 million views. Since then he received a record deal with Universal Music, a run on Britain’s Got Talent and Ireland’s Dancing With the Stars and much more.

Father Kelly became famous in 2014 after a video of him singing Leonard Cohen’s song “Hallelujah” while officiating at a couple’s wedding went viral on YouTube.

Father Kelly will release a new Christmas album entitled “Awe and Wonder of Christmas” which also features the St. Timothy Choir singing the intricate choir part to the album’s title song written by Tracey Coryell and Father Waldemar Maciag, pastor of St. Laurence Catholic church in Bunnell. Doherty arranged the choral part for the new album.