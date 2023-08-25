On 8/18/2023 the Lord called home Jerome Joseph Wilson, 86.

He was fondly known as Jerry, Dad and Grampa J.J. Jerry was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Helen Kloos Wilson and George M. Wilson Jr. in 1937. He had six siblings: Gloria, George, Leo, Bill, Mike and Mary Helen; and numerous nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his wife Maggie, three daughters, Renee, Stefanie (John) McCarron, Michele (Kurt) Kraus and six grandchildren who adored him: Hailey, Luke, Zachary, Abbey, Liam and Kyle.

Jerry graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School and Notre Dame University. He was family focused and raised his family in Pittsburgh and then retired in The Villages, FL. Jerry loved to tell stories and had a hearty sense of humor and a contagious laugh. His big personality was unforgettable.

His passions included: biking on his beach cruiser, handball, golf, travelling in his R.V., studying weather, and analyzing stock markets and personality types utilizing the Myers-Briggs framework. He never missed an opportunity to be in the water. His quest for the perfect swim took him to California to body surf, Hawaii, Rainbow River with his grandkids and perhaps his favorite of all “Pebble Beach” at Lake Erie. His greatest accomplishment was his 59 year marriage to Maggie, his “angel on earth”. He was happiest sitting on his lanai at the end of an active day with loved ones sharing the day’s journey and making jokes.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in his memory to The Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh (amazingkids.org). A memorial service will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in The Villages, FL later in the fall.