84.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 25, 2023
type here...

Response to woman who won’t shop at Publix over her dog

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In answer to the person who wrote that she won’t shop at Publix anymore: You stated that your dog is ESA certified. Sorry that means nothing, because for $149 anyone can get ESA or even service dog badges, certifications and all sorts of official looking items online. And they are available in sizes to accommodate dogs as tiny as chihuahuas. We were at a doctor’s office and saw a tiny dog, in a stroller, wearing a little harness that read, “Service Dog.” That animal was no more a service dog than I am. Plus a patient walked past him and the dog started growling and tried to go after him. The owner kept yelling at the dog to stop barking or she would put him in the car. I love dogs, but wouldn’t subject others to my dog in doctors’ offices or sitting in a grocery cart. Common sense is like deodorant, those that need it most, don’t use it!

Marilyn Hannan
DeLaguna

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Dogs do not belong in stores

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that dogs do not belong in stores.

It’s rude and inconsiderate to take dog into grocery store

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident says it’s rude and inconsiderate to take a dog into a grocery store.

Billed for 10,000 gallons of water I didn’t use

A Villager says he was billed for 10,000 gallons of water he did not use. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I have stopped shopping at Publix over policy on emotional support dogs

In a Letter to the Editor, a woman describes her anger at Publix over a recent move to keep pets out of their grocery stores.

We need to get loud driveways under control

A resident of the Emmalee Villas contends we need to get loud driveways under control in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos