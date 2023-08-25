Response to woman who won’t shop at Publix over her dog

To the Editor:

In answer to the person who wrote that she won’t shop at Publix anymore: You stated that your dog is ESA certified. Sorry that means nothing, because for $149 anyone can get ESA or even service dog badges, certifications and all sorts of official looking items online. And they are available in sizes to accommodate dogs as tiny as chihuahuas. We were at a doctor’s office and saw a tiny dog, in a stroller, wearing a little harness that read, “Service Dog.” That animal was no more a service dog than I am. Plus a patient walked past him and the dog started growling and tried to go after him. The owner kept yelling at the dog to stop barking or she would put him in the car. I love dogs, but wouldn’t subject others to my dog in doctors’ offices or sitting in a grocery cart. Common sense is like deodorant, those that need it most, don’t use it!

Marilyn Hannan

DeLaguna