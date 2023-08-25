84.5 F
The Villages
Friday, August 25, 2023
By Staff Report
Trish Camposo (née Devine) has embarked on her latest adventure, and you can bet it’s somewhere with perfect weather all year round. A proud Ohio native, she made the wise decision to trade snow for sunshine when she moved to The Villages, Florida in 2003.

Her late husband Silvio (Cy) would agree, she knew a thing or two about living life to the fullest. And let’s not forget about her loving companion David Englehardt, who shared many sunny days and laughter with her.

Trish leaves behind a legacy of joy, love, and one fantastic son, Jason Devine. Jason and his wife, Angela, are doing their best to keep up with Trish’s granddaughter, Saoirse, who’s clearly inherited her grandma’s zest for life.

There’ll be no services, because Trish wouldn’t want anyone to make a fuss. Instead, raise a glass, share a story, or just enjoy a beautiful Florida sunset in her honor. She’d love that. Here’s to Trish!

