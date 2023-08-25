Villager convicted in bank robbery to receive mental health treatment

A Villager convicted of attempting to rob a bank will receive mental health treatment.

Joseph Vincent Albanese, 75, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, was booked Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center in an apparent step toward getting him into an in-patient mental health facility.

Albanese was arrested Nov. 14 after he walked into the Wells Fargo bank on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake and slipped a pre-written note to a bank teller, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The bank teller removed $700 in cash from her drawer and placed it into a pillow case carried in by Albanese. The Newark, N.J. native “kept apologizing” and sat down in the main lobby area. Bank employees quickly evacuated customers out of the lobby. When deputies arrived at the bank, Albanese was still sitting in the lobby with the pillow case. He said Social Security just “cut him off.”

Albanese pleaded no contest March 15 in Sumter County Court to a charge of robbery. He was set free after serving 122 days in jail. He was placed on probation for eight years.

As part of his “community control,” Albanese was ordered to stay at home with very few exceptions. In March, a probation officer checked up on Albanese and found he was not home.

A judge has since ordered that Albanese be placed in an in-patient mental health facility.