93.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 25, 2023
type here...

Woman who had been drinking arrested at Love’s truck stop

By Staff Report
Unika Destina Malikye Vazquez Flecha
Unika Destina Malikye Vazquez-Flecha

A woman who had been drinking was arrested at Love’s truck stop off Interstate 75 in Bushnell.

Unika Destina Malikye Vazquez-Flecha, 20, of Tampa, was in the parking lot at about 3 a.m. Friday arguing with another person, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A truck driver saw the disturbance and reported it to Love’s management.

When a deputy attempted to speak with Vazquez-Flecha, the Texas native refused to provide her name. She attempted to walk away from the deputy while he was speaking to her. It was apparent she had been drinking. The deputy attempted to handcuff Vazquez-Flecha, but she pulled away. When the deputy tried to place Vazquez-Flecha in his patrol car, she used her foot to brace against the vehicle and refused to cooperate.

She was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, where a hold was put on her custody by the state of Kansas.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Dogs do not belong in stores

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that dogs do not belong in stores.

It’s rude and inconsiderate to take dog into grocery store

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident says it’s rude and inconsiderate to take a dog into a grocery store.

Response to woman who won’t shop at Publix over her dog

A reader responds to a previous letter writer who said she will no longer shop at Publix, because the company is cracking down on non-service dogs being brought into the store.

Billed for 10,000 gallons of water I didn’t use

A Villager says he was billed for 10,000 gallons of water he did not use. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I have stopped shopping at Publix over policy on emotional support dogs

In a Letter to the Editor, a woman describes her anger at Publix over a recent move to keep pets out of their grocery stores.

Photos