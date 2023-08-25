Woman who had been drinking arrested at Love’s truck stop

A woman who had been drinking was arrested at Love’s truck stop off Interstate 75 in Bushnell.

Unika Destina Malikye Vazquez-Flecha, 20, of Tampa, was in the parking lot at about 3 a.m. Friday arguing with another person, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A truck driver saw the disturbance and reported it to Love’s management.

When a deputy attempted to speak with Vazquez-Flecha, the Texas native refused to provide her name. She attempted to walk away from the deputy while he was speaking to her. It was apparent she had been drinking. The deputy attempted to handcuff Vazquez-Flecha, but she pulled away. When the deputy tried to place Vazquez-Flecha in his patrol car, she used her foot to brace against the vehicle and refused to cooperate.

She was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, where a hold was put on her custody by the state of Kansas.