$19,000 pay raise for county administrator while threats of firefighter layoffs

To the Editor:

How many of you received a 5.9 percent yearly pay increase at work last year? How about an 8.7 percent raise this year while at the same time laying off fire and rescue employees for 140,000 people?

Sumter County Employees did.

22/23 at a cost of $2.3 MILLION

23/24 at a cost of over $3.8 MILLION

I absolutely agree in giving pay increases, but when it comes at the cost of the collapse of the fire and rescue services for all county residents, especially those in Bushnell, Webster, Lake Pan, Nobelton, Croom, Center Hill, Sumterville, and so many others, it is only financially feasible to give reasonable pay increases and put the rest of the money into the Fire Fund. This alone will not save our fire and rescue, but it’s a start.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold will receive a $19,000 raise while we are laying off firefighters? No. Absolutely not. For 17 years he has been employed by the county as the county administrator: supervisor of all operations of the county, the employee that recommends the budget for approval. Did he not think about laying off firefighters when he recommended approval to the BOCC for an 8.7 percent pay increase? This has been going on for years. I am only a one year property owner in this county and I have not ever seen such a mess. I believe it is immediately time to look for a replacement. It takes three votes out of five commissioners to have him removed. I think they should start looking for a replacement. I believe it is time for the BOCC to either hire someone else or make this an elected official.

Sumter County has also waived over $715,000 in codes enforcement fines since January… by December 2023 that will be $1 MILLION we could add to the budget. Whose directive is that under?

What else is being left on the table? Time will only tell.

Things have to change.

Caroline Campbell

Bushnell