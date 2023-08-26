Daniel A. Copper, beloved significant other, father, friend, uncle and a favorite patient at Windsor Assisted Living, died Monday, August 21, 2023 at the age of 87.

He is survived by Judy Chambers, the love of his life for the past 10 years, his son Donald Guy Copper (Laura Fisher), numerous Baltimore kin and Southern High friends and Judy’s big loving family, Bill (Cyndi), Jeff (Kathy), Michael (Sheila), Susan, 10 grandchildren,15 grandchildren and Sugar.

Born April 1, 1936 in Baltimore, the youngest of four in a hardworking blue collar family, Dan was the first in his family to graduate from college. At 19, he married his teenage sweetheart, Dolores “Pat” Zimmerman. He did a four-year tour in the Air Force that took them to Keesler AF base where he and Pat had their son Donald “Don.”

Dan and Pat both retired from state jobs in Maryland and moved in 1995 to Summerfield, Florida where they enjoyed an active social life. Dan excelled at softball, umpiring and golf—especially his hole in one. After Pat died of Parkinson’s in 2011, the stars aligned just right once again and Dan fell in love with a widowed friend, Judy Chambers who was with him every day, all day during his decline. They loved each other more than jelly beans.

Anyone wishing to make a charitable donation in his memory is asked to give to Hospice of Marion County or Interfaith Emergency Services.