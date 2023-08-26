Donna Valois, 79, of (the Village of Palo Alto, passed away on 24 August 2023 in The Villages regional hospital while under Hospice care at the hospital.

Funeral services will be held on 29 August at Heir-Baxley funeral home from 10:00 with a welcome get together a 10:00am with funeral services provided by Pastor Jeff Hosmer from North Lake Presbyterian Church at 11:00. Burial will occur upon the death of her husband when both will be interned at Bushnell Military cemetery in Bushnell, Florida

Donna was born in South Portland, Maine to Dorothy and Warren Audette on 26 October 1943. She attended school in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She married Air Force captain Rudolph Valois on 30 December 1977 in Melrose. Mass. It was the second marriage for both. She worked as a homemaker for most of her life but was instrumental in assisting her husband at the end of his military career and became more involved in social activities when he joined the CIA and rose in his CIA assignments both in the US and abroad.

Donna was hostess to many senior military and civilian officers when her husband was CIA chief in Cleveland, deputy chief of station in New York and Chief of station in Houston. When assigned to Paris, France from 1992 to 1994, she worked at the embassy as hostess for visiting dignitaries from the US and allied nations. Donna served as her husband’s assistant when he was the embassy representative for the 50th anniversary of D-Day ceremonies responsible for two invasion sites, Utah Beach and St Mere Eglise

Donna was preceded in death by her mother Dorothy MacKinnon, her father Warren Audette, her sister, Annette Geraigery and her brother Jeff Audette.

Donna is survived by her husband Rudolph Valois, her children Americo Della Pasqua of York, Maine, her daughter, Julie Laflamme of the Village, Florida, her half-sister Lorraine Devin, of Situate, Mass, her half-brother James MacKinnon, her Step-son Terry Valois of Portland, Oregon and her step-daughter Sandra Valois, of Cleveland, Oh, her grandson Dillon Della Pasqua of York, Maine, grandson, Daniel Della Pasqua, of York, Maine, grand daughter Nicole of Boston, Mass, grandson Channing Laflamme of Waterboro, Maine and great grandchildren, Carter and Mia Laflammme of Waterboro, Main

The family of Donna wish to extend our sincere thanks to the Villages Regional Hospital during her time in their care and the hospice services provided by Cornerstone Hospice of the Villages.