Fruitland Park woman jailed after hair-pulling brawl with her sister

A Fruitland Park woman was jailed after a hair-pulling brawl with her sister.

Chelsea Jalaine Mills, 31, was arrested Thursday night after allegedly attacking her sister who locked Mills out of their home.

The battle erupted when Mills discovered she’d been locked out, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Mills was so angry she responded by pulling her sister’s hair and “trying to rip it out.” Mills “also clawed and scratched” her sister’s left arm, but Mills fell to the ground. Even as Mills was on the ground, she continued to strike her sister. When Mills eventually got back in the home, she punched a hole in the wall.

She was arrested on a charge of simple battery. She was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail as the arrest was considered a violation of her probation on a previous charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle.