Saturday, August 26, 2023
Man upset over woman’s driving allegedly holds knife to her throat

By Staff Report
Scott Michael Green
A man upset over a woman’s driving allegedly held a knife to her throat, leading to his arrest.

Scott Michael Green, 33, of Hernando was arrested after the incident which took place on Thursday evening in Wildwood.

A lady friend was driving his white Ford pickup shortly before 6 p.m. in the area of County Road 475 and County Road 231 when Green “randomly became upset” with the way the woman was operating the pickup, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Green reached over, put the truck in neutral and shut off the engine. The woman was able to maneuver the truck off the roadway.

A second woman who had been riding in the truck got out due to fear for her safety.

Green pulled out a pocket knife and held to the driver’ throat. The woman snatched the knife away from Green and got out of the truck.

He was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $10,000.

