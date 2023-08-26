88.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 26, 2023
type here...

Villager arrested after allegedly punching woman’s arm in domestic dispute

By Staff Report
Brian Elmer Braun
Brian Elmer Braun

A Villager was arrested after allegedly punching a woman’s arm in a domestic dispute.

Brian Elmer Braun, 56, was arrested at about 7 p.m Thursday after an alleged altercation at his home in the Village of Mallory Square.

The woman said she and Braun had been involved in a “verbal altercation”  that “became more aggressive,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She said Braun began to push her away from him and “began to punch her left arm, leaving numerous amounts of bruising.”

Braun denied hitting or pushing the woman.

He was arrested on a charge of domestic battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What have you got to say about Trump arrest?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of El Cortez resident wonders what the Trump supporters have to say now after his arrest.

$19,000 pay raise for county administrator while threats of firefighter layoffs

A Bushnell resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of a $19,000 raise for County Administrator Bradley Arnold when the county is getting ready to slash firefighting positions.

Here’s a list of stores that should also ban dogs

A Village of St. Catherine resident says there are plenty of stores that should also ban dogs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Dogs do not belong in stores

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that dogs do not belong in stores.

It’s rude and inconsiderate to take dog into grocery store

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident says it’s rude and inconsiderate to take a dog into a grocery store.

Photos