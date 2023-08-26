Villager arrested after allegedly punching woman’s arm in domestic dispute

A Villager was arrested after allegedly punching a woman’s arm in a domestic dispute.

Brian Elmer Braun, 56, was arrested at about 7 p.m Thursday after an alleged altercation at his home in the Village of Mallory Square.

The woman said she and Braun had been involved in a “verbal altercation” that “became more aggressive,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She said Braun began to push her away from him and “began to punch her left arm, leaving numerous amounts of bruising.”

Braun denied hitting or pushing the woman.

He was arrested on a charge of domestic battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.