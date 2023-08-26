Villager IDs live-in grandson involved in alleged roundabout road rage

A 20-year-old living with his grandparents in The Villages has been arrested after cutting off a woman in a roundabout and allegedly damaging her car.

The woman had been traveling at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday northbound on Morse Boulevard heading for County Road 466A when a man driving a truck “sped up next to her and cut her off at a roundabout almost hitting her,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman said the man “got out of the truck ranting and yelling.” She said she was in fear for her safety.

She sped off, but soon noticed the truck was following her. The truck was in the lane next to her vehicle when she heard two “bangs.” She looked at the man driving the truck and he was “laughing.” She stopped and looked at her driver’s side rear door which had two fresh dents. She took a picture of the truck’s license plate as well as the driver. A deputy inspecting the damaged door concluded that it looked like something had been thrown at it.

The deputy found that the registered owner of the truck lives at 3662 Red Fox Loop in the Village of Fenney. The deputy went to the home and spoke to the grandmother of Caleb Christian Miller. She identified the man in the photo as her grandson and agreed to call him and ask him to return home.

Miller told the deputy he had simply given the woman a “courtesy beep.” He also claimed the woman made “finger gun gestures” at him.

Miller was arrested on charge of criminal mischief. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.