88.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 26, 2023
type here...

Villager IDs live-in grandson involved in alleged roundabout road rage

By Staff Report
Caleb Christian Mller
Caleb Christian Miller

A 20-year-old living with his grandparents in The Villages has been arrested after cutting off a woman in a roundabout and allegedly damaging her car.

The woman had been traveling at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday northbound on Morse Boulevard heading for County Road 466A when a man driving a truck “sped up next to her and cut her off at a roundabout almost hitting her,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman said the man “got out of the truck ranting and yelling.” She said she was in fear for her safety.

She sped off, but soon noticed the truck was following her. The truck was in the lane next to her vehicle when she heard two “bangs.” She looked at the man driving the truck and he was “laughing.” She stopped and looked at her driver’s side rear door which had two fresh dents. She took a picture of the truck’s license plate as well as the driver. A deputy inspecting the damaged door concluded that it looked like something had been thrown at it.

The deputy found that the registered owner of the truck lives at 3662 Red Fox Loop in the Village of Fenney. The deputy went to the home and spoke to the grandmother of Caleb Christian Miller. She identified the man in the photo as her grandson and agreed to call him and ask him to return home.

Miller told the deputy he had simply given the woman a “courtesy beep.” He also claimed the woman made “finger gun gestures” at him.

Miller was arrested on charge of criminal mischief. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What have you got to say about Trump arrest?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of El Cortez resident wonders what the Trump supporters have to say now after his arrest.

$19,000 pay raise for county administrator while threats of firefighter layoffs

A Bushnell resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of a $19,000 raise for County Administrator Bradley Arnold when the county is getting ready to slash firefighting positions.

Here’s a list of stores that should also ban dogs

A Village of St. Catherine resident says there are plenty of stores that should also ban dogs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Dogs do not belong in stores

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that dogs do not belong in stores.

It’s rude and inconsiderate to take dog into grocery store

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident says it’s rude and inconsiderate to take a dog into a grocery store.

Photos