Aurora needs emergency foster so she can get surgery grant

Aurora, a beautiful dog with the biggest smile, needs an emergency foster so she can have some much-needed surgery.

Aurora has a dislocated hip that requires special surgery, which is called femoral head ostectomy (FHO), to resolve her problem. Aurora can qualify for a special grant through the University of Florida that would cover the surgery as well as post operative costs. However, to qualify for the grant, Aurora needs to have a foster identified.

Aurora is said to have the biggest personality, loves everyone she meets, enjoys playing in the pool and, of course the obligatory attention and scratches. She appears to be playful with other dogs.

“She’s a big puppy at heart!” said Sarah Bessler, veterinary technician, Sumter County Animal Services.

For more information to foster Aurora, visit https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster