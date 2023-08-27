93.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Best Buy Geek Squad manager enters plea in child porn case

By Staff Report
A Best Buy Geek Squad manager has entered a plea to 31 counts of possession of child pornography.

David Frisby, 37, of Fruitland Park, was taken into custody Aug. 8 and booked at the Lake County Jail. He remains free on $137,000 bond.

This past week in Lake County Court, he entered a plea of not guilty in the case.

The investigation began when Adobe Systems Incorporated submitted a tip in January to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children regarding files reportedly uploaded by Frisby. The files showed images of very young girls having sex with adult males.

A subpoena was obtained for the Comcast Cable account at Frisby’s home at 603 Bidwell St. The subpoena led to the discovery of more files, intermingled with Frisby’s family photos.

During the investigation, a detective with the Fruitland Park Police Department learned that Frisby was employed as the Geek Squad manager at Best Buy in Lady Lake.

“This leads your affiant to believe that David is very familiar with computers, software, data entry, technology repair, cell phones, and use of other electric devices,” the detective wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

