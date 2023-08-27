Eva Timchula

Eva Lorraine (Shade) Timchula, 85, left this world on August 5, 2023 to join her husband Stephan Timchula and her daughter Sandra Lee Timchula.

She was born at South Baltimore General Hospital in 1937 and graduated from Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School in Business Education. She lived in Brooklyn, Randallstown, and Glen Arm, Maryland until moving to the Villages, Florida in 2013. She later moved to Englewood, Florida in February, 2022. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She worked as a Real Estate Agent in Maryland while raising her children.

She is survived by her sons Stephan A. Timchula of Westminster, Maryland and his wife Holly and Mark E. Timchula, Sr. of Englewood, Florida and his wife Susan. Her ten grandchildren are Emily and her husband Brandon, Brian and his wife Jessica, David and his wife Anne, Alexander and his wife Shannon, Mark, Jr. and his wife Aisylu, Megan, Kyle, Billy, Rachel and Ryan; and nine great-grandchildren, Preston, Taylor, Julianna, Abigail, Noah, Trenton, Parker, Marsel, and Alim. Her siblings Chritina Shade, Henry Shade, John Shade and Eleanor Koller predeceased her.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 23, 2023 at the Parish Hall at St. Mark’s on the Hill, 1620 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, Maryland 21208. She will be buried alongside her husband and daughter at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Maryland in a Private Family Service.In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway Street, Englewood, Florida 34223.