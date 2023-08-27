84.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 27, 2023
I am glad you won’t be shopping at Publix

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Kim VanArsdall, I am happy you decided not shop at Publix and obey the federal and state rules. Food establishments and restaurants are no place for any pets, it’s unsanitary and in my opinion gross.

Dan Gabrielle
Boca Raton

 

