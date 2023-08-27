Joseph J. Marques

84.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 27, 2023
By Staff Report
Joseph J. (“Joe”) Marques, 83, of The Villages, passed away on August 25.

Joe was born in Milford, Massachusetts. He graduated from Framingham High School, served in the U.S. Army, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Fall River. He retired after 30 years of federal government service.

Joe is survived by his wife of 52 years, Martha, and by their sons, Joseph (wife Angela), Peter (wife April), and Rev. Anthony Marques. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lucy and Alexander, and by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Julia Marques, and his stepmother, Maria Dolorosa Marques, and by his sister, Marie (Marques) Lambert.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Timothy Catholic Church on August 30 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to charity.

