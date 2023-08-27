Kennith Ray Hicks, “Kenny X”, 69, A native Floridan living in Oxford, Florida, was called home to the spirit in the sky on Monday, August 21, 2023. Kenny was born August 24,1953, to two loving parents, John and Ruby Hicks.

He loved to sing and was a member of Justin Heet Band for many years. He loved his horses, dogs, and working cattle. He was a kind and gentle man who loved his family and friends, the strongest man and best dad.

He is joined in Heaven by his sister, Dorothy and two brothers: Adolph & Johnny.

He leaves behind long-time partner Allison and two daughters: Katie and Taylor, five grandchildren: Amelia, Rodney, Darian, Zuri, and Brantly. One brother, Daryl, two sisters: Flossie and Wanda, several nieces and nephews, and way too many friends to count.

Graveside Services will be held at 8:30 am Friday, September 1, 2023, at Nichols Cemetery in Oxford, FL.

There will be a reception gathering from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm Monday, September 11, 2023, at Leesburg Venetian Center Community Building in Venetian Gardens 1 Dozier Court Leesburg, FL 34748.