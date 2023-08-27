84.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 27, 2023
type here...

Kennith Ray Hicks

By Staff Report
Kennith Ray Hicks
Kennith Ray Hicks

Kennith Ray Hicks, “Kenny X”, 69, A native Floridan living in Oxford, Florida, was called home to the spirit in the sky on Monday, August 21, 2023. Kenny was born August 24,1953, to two loving parents, John and Ruby Hicks.

He loved to sing and was a member of Justin Heet Band for many years. He loved his horses, dogs, and working cattle. He was a kind and gentle man who loved his family and friends, the strongest man and best dad.

He is joined in Heaven by his sister, Dorothy and two brothers: Adolph & Johnny.

He leaves behind long-time partner Allison and two daughters: Katie and Taylor, five grandchildren: Amelia, Rodney, Darian, Zuri, and Brantly. One brother, Daryl, two sisters: Flossie and Wanda, several nieces and nephews, and way too many friends to count.

Graveside Services will be held at 8:30 am Friday, September 1, 2023, at Nichols Cemetery in Oxford, FL.

There will be a reception gathering from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm Monday, September 11, 2023, at Leesburg Venetian Center Community Building in Venetian Gardens 1 Dozier Court Leesburg, FL 34748.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Misleading advertisement for performance

A Del Webb Spruce Creek couple bought tickets for a recent “comedy” show, but feel it was misrepresented.

I am glad you won’t be shopping at Publix

A reader from Boca Raton, responds to a woman who has vowed not to shop at Publix anymore after announcing that pets are not welcome. Read his Letter to the Editor.

What have you got to say about Trump arrest?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of El Cortez resident wonders what the Trump supporters have to say now after his arrest.

$19,000 pay raise for county administrator while threats of firefighter layoffs

A Bushnell resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of a $19,000 raise for County Administrator Bradley Arnold when the county is getting ready to slash firefighting positions.

Here’s a list of stores that should also ban dogs

A Village of St. Catherine resident says there are plenty of stores that should also ban dogs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos