Misleading advertisement for performance

To the Editor:

My wife and I attended what was advertised as a comedy show featuring Tim Lovelace at Village of Faith Church in Wildwood, on Friday, Aug. 25. Tickets were $20 each.

The show turned out to be a prayer meeting instead of a comedy show.

From 6-8 p.m., Lovelace did about 20 minutes of stand up.The rest of the evening was filled with religious preaching, prayers and hymns. Several people felt that they were misled. Prayer meeting are fine, but don’t tell us that it is a comedy show.

Robert Peary

Del Webb Spruce Creek