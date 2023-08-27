Sumter County Emergency Management urges residents to prepare for tropical disturbance

Sumter County Emergency Management is currently monitoring the current tropical disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula. Due to the uncertainty in the direction and intensity in the forecast, Sumter County is urging residents to review their storm preparations now.

There are important steps you can take to make sure you are prepared. While Sumter County is inland, it can still receive heavy rains, high winds and tornadoes. Make sure you have plenty of batteries, backup generator for appliances or sump pump, nonperishable foods, wood to protect doors and windows, and even a tarp in case you need it to cover your roof in case of damage. Make sure drains and gutters are clear so they can better handle heavy rains. Waterproof your crawl space. If possible, have a generator installed at your home that can be used in case there of a prolonged power outage.

“Now is the time to take the necessary preparedness actions if you want to be as ready as possible for a hurricane,” said David Castro, director of emergency management for Sumter County. “Being prepared also provides a level of re-assurance and minimizes the stress of trying to accomplish tasks at the last minute when there will be competition for obtaining supplies, etc.”

These key steps can help assure you make it successfully through a tropical storm event:

Know and understand the hurricane hazards.

Make plans such as where to go in case of an emergency and precautions for any pets and animals.



Make sure you have enough food and water to last you seven to 14 days. Don’t forget your pets. You can get good ideas of what items you will need at SumterPrepares.com.

• Review your homeowner and business coverage with your insurance provider. Find out what is covered and not covered before you file a claim.

Strengthen your home such as protecting windows, garages and doors.



Help your neighbors, especially for those that need extra assistance.



Residents can also take advantage of the sales tax holiday on disaster preparedness items that runs through Friday, Sept. 8. A full listing of tax-free items are listed at www.FloridaRevenue.com/DisasterPrep.