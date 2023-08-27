84.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 27, 2023
type here...

Thomas Reid Baker

By Staff Report
Thomas Reid Baker
Thomas Reid Baker

Thomas Reid Baker, 82, of Summerfield, Florida passed away August 23, 2023, at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Ocala, Florida. He was married to Nona Finch on June 15, 1958 and enjoyed their 65th anniversary in 2023.

He was born in Utica, NY on September 13, 1940, a son of the late Charles and Louise Putnam Baker. Prior to his retirement he was a machinist making silverware At Oneida Silversmiths, Sherrill, NY.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Nona Baker and 2 sons, Thomas Baker, Jr of Oneida, NY and George Baker of Bernard’s Bay, NY and a daughter, Suzanne Palmer and her husband Emery of Summerfield, FL and Rome, NY. He has 8 grandchildren, Shaunn Staelens, Elizabeth Mathews, Jessica Baker, David Ash, Mathew Baker, Morgan Baker & wife, Jessica, Amanda Jackson & husband Donald, and Noel Johnson & husband Michael and 10 great grandchildren.

He is also survived by 3 sisters: Joelene Schenk of Eaton, NY, Merylene Forward of Bouckville, NY, Charlene Jeffris, Dryden, NY and a brother, Eric Baker and Doris, his wife of Jamestown, NC.

Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE. Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com. Final resting place will be in Knoxboro – Augusta Cemetery, Knoxboro, NY.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Misleading advertisement for performance

A Del Webb Spruce Creek couple bought tickets for a recent “comedy” show, but feel it was misrepresented.

I am glad you won’t be shopping at Publix

A reader from Boca Raton, responds to a woman who has vowed not to shop at Publix anymore after announcing that pets are not welcome. Read his Letter to the Editor.

What have you got to say about Trump arrest?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of El Cortez resident wonders what the Trump supporters have to say now after his arrest.

$19,000 pay raise for county administrator while threats of firefighter layoffs

A Bushnell resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of a $19,000 raise for County Administrator Bradley Arnold when the county is getting ready to slash firefighting positions.

Here’s a list of stores that should also ban dogs

A Village of St. Catherine resident says there are plenty of stores that should also ban dogs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos