Thomas Reid Baker, 82, of Summerfield, Florida passed away August 23, 2023, at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Ocala, Florida. He was married to Nona Finch on June 15, 1958 and enjoyed their 65th anniversary in 2023.

He was born in Utica, NY on September 13, 1940, a son of the late Charles and Louise Putnam Baker. Prior to his retirement he was a machinist making silverware At Oneida Silversmiths, Sherrill, NY.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Nona Baker and 2 sons, Thomas Baker, Jr of Oneida, NY and George Baker of Bernard’s Bay, NY and a daughter, Suzanne Palmer and her husband Emery of Summerfield, FL and Rome, NY. He has 8 grandchildren, Shaunn Staelens, Elizabeth Mathews, Jessica Baker, David Ash, Mathew Baker, Morgan Baker & wife, Jessica, Amanda Jackson & husband Donald, and Noel Johnson & husband Michael and 10 great grandchildren.

He is also survived by 3 sisters: Joelene Schenk of Eaton, NY, Merylene Forward of Bouckville, NY, Charlene Jeffris, Dryden, NY and a brother, Eric Baker and Doris, his wife of Jamestown, NC.

Final resting place will be in Knoxboro – Augusta Cemetery, Knoxboro, NY.