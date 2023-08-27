93.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Villager who wouldn’t give urine sample wins big victory in criminal case

By Staff Report
Rebecca Lynn Shuford 2
Rebecca Lynn Shuford

A Villager who wouldn’t give a urine sample during a driving under the influence investigation has won a big victory in her criminal case.

Rebecca Lynn Shuford, 62, who lives in the Birchbrook Villas located behind Mulberry Grove Plaza, was driving a gray Dodge pickup shortly before noon Aug. 13, 2022 on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she made an abrupt U-turn, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The driver of another vehicle was forced to slam on the brakes to avoid a collision. A traffic stop was initiated at RaceTrac.

“I’m not drunk or on drugs,” the South Carolina native told the officer.

However, her eyes were glassy and her pupils were constricted.

She was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises, but couldn’t follow instructions. The exercises had to be stopped out of concern for her safety.

Shuford provided a breath sample that registered .000 blood alcohol content.

She was asked to provide a urine sample, but politely declined and said she did not have to use the restroom. She was offered water, but refused. She was warned that not providing a urine sample could be considered a refusal to submit to testing. She still refused to submit the urine sample. Shuford was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to testing.

Not providing the sample turned out to be pivotal in her case. Without the evidence, the prosecutor’s office last week in Lake County Court opted to drop the DUI and refusal to submit charges and allowed Shuford to offer pleas of no contest to charges of careless driving and failure to yield. She has been fined a total of $1,000, but will be allowed to keep her driver’s license.

