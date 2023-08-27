Villagers’ daughter sentenced in DUI crash at popular restaurant

The daughter of a couple in The Villages has been sentenced after crashing into a pole at a popular restaurant.

Michelle Meredith Koller, 48, who lives with her parents in the Belmont Villas in the Village of Belvedere, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to one year of probation. She will also lose her driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 100 hours of community service. She received credit for two days already spent in jail.

Koller was driving a black Honda Accord at about 9:30 p.m. June 8 at Bonefish Grill when she crashed into a pole, “causing the pole to break and fall,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. An open bottle of wine was found in her car.

Koller had “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath as she spoke,” the report said. The New York native agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but claimed she suffers from vertigo. She struggled through the exercises. She provided a breath sample that registered .230 blood alcohol content.

Koller was arrested in 2021 when she was living in an apartment in Lady Lake. She had also been arrested in 2017.