Monday, August 28, 2023
State warns that contaminated gasoline may have been sold at BJ’s in Lady Lake

By Staff Report

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has identified a potentially widespread fuel contamination caused by human error at the Port of Tampa.

Fuel purchased after 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, at stations supplied by Citgo from the Port of Tampa has a strong likelihood of being contaminated.

BJ’s Wholesale in Lady Lake may have some of that fuel, according to state officials.

Contaminated gasoline and diesel have the potential of causing engine damage or affecting operability. Impacted stations have been asked to stop selling gas until the contaminated fuel is replaced and tanks are cleaned. Once the stations are cleared or have completed a corrective action plan fuel will once again be safe for purchase.

If you purchased gas from affected stations after 10 a.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Agriculture of Consumer services advises consumers that vehicles or generators may not properly function.

FDACS has opened up the consumer hotline to receive complaints from impacted consumers. If you believe you were sold contaminated gasoline, you can file a complaint by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA online at www.fdacs.gov.

