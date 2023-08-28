There are people who need their dogs with them at all times

To the Editor:

I know people who need their dog with them at all times. If the animal is in a buggy or backpack or purse, it isn’t walking on the floor or causing disruption to others.

We all need to consider others in these post-pandemic times and figure out solutions to needs. The solutions are out there. Consideration is key. I’m working on being more thoughtful about others needs, realizing we are all doing the best we can. Grateful for being able to live here also.

Thank you!

Colleen Kelly

Village of Charlotte