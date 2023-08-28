87.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 28, 2023
type here...

There are people who need their dogs with them at all times

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I know people who need their dog with them at all times. If the animal is in a buggy or backpack or purse, it isn’t walking on the floor or causing disruption to others.
We all need to consider others in these post-pandemic times and figure out solutions to needs. The solutions are out there. Consideration is key. I’m working on being more thoughtful about others needs, realizing we are all doing the best we can. Grateful for being able to live here also.
Thank you!

Colleen Kelly
Village of Charlotte

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Service dogs are not the same as emotional support dogs

A Village of Woodbury resident, who relies on a service dog, points to the important distinction between service dogs and emotional support or therapy dogs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Misleading advertisement for performance

A Del Webb Spruce Creek couple bought tickets for a recent “comedy” show, but feel it was misrepresented.

I am glad you won’t be shopping at Publix

A reader from Boca Raton, responds to a woman who has vowed not to shop at Publix anymore after announcing that pets are not welcome. Read his Letter to the Editor.

What have you got to say about Trump arrest?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of El Cortez resident wonders what the Trump supporters have to say now after his arrest.

$19,000 pay raise for county administrator while threats of firefighter layoffs

A Bushnell resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of a $19,000 raise for County Administrator Bradley Arnold when the county is getting ready to slash firefighting positions.

Photos