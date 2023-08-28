Looming storm reminds us we need to be prepared

The approach of Idalia and the fact that the heavy hurricane activity of September is right around the corner serve as a reminder that preparation is key during hurricane season.

Here are a few steps to remember:

• Know and understand the hurricane hazards.

• Update your hurricane kit and make sure you are well equipped with batteries and a weather radio.

• Make plans such as where to go in case of an emergency and precautions for any pets and animals.

• Make sure you have enough food and water to last you seven to 14 days. Don’t forget your pets.

• Review your homeowner and business coverage with your insurance provider. Find out what is covered and not covered before you file a claim.

• Strengthen your home such as protecting windows, garages and doors.

• Help your neighbors, especially for those that need extra assistance.