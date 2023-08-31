Sandra Kelley passed away on August 25, 2023 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida.

She was born in Indianapolis on August 23, 1945, to Otto and Jane Benz. In 1963 she met John on a blind date that was arranged by her sorority and his fraternity and stayed together for the next 60 years. Sandy graduated from Purdue University with a BS degree in Home Economics and married John in 1967. They moved to Warren, Ohio after graduation where she began a wonderful 35 year career of teaching in Niles/Warren, Ohio. Sandy and John retired in 2003 and moved to The Villages, Florida.

She was active in many clubs including Indiana, Purdue, Celtic, Jazz, Briar Meadow and various bridge groups. She was also active in the New Covenant United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Womens Bible Study and CAMEOS. Her love of music led her to many wonderful years as a member of the NCUMC choir.

Sandy loved to travel having visited all 50 states, Mexico, Canada, Israel, China, and Europe as well as cruises.

She leaves two siblings, Gary (Maggie) Benz of Wilmette, IL, and Kim (Cecilia) Benz of Los Andes, Chile, two sons, Sean (Susie) of Garden Plain, KS and Reid of Warren, OH and 5 beautiful grandchildren, John, Jake, Sarah, Spencer and Luke.

Her “celebration of life” is scheduled for 11:00am on Saturday, September 16 at New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages. Live streaming will be provided by going to www.ncumcfl.com and clicking on “events” and then “celebrations of life”.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the music ministry at New Covenant United Methodist Church or Cornerstone Hospice, both in The Villages.