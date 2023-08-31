88.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 31, 2023
type here...

Sandra Kelley

By Staff Report
Sandra Kelle
Sandra Kelley

Sandra Kelley passed away on August 25, 2023 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida.

She was born in Indianapolis on August 23, 1945, to Otto and Jane Benz. In 1963 she met John on a blind date that was arranged by her sorority and his fraternity and stayed together for the next 60 years. Sandy graduated from Purdue University with a BS degree in Home Economics and married John in 1967. They moved to Warren, Ohio after graduation where she began a wonderful 35 year career of teaching in Niles/Warren, Ohio. Sandy and John retired in 2003 and moved to The Villages, Florida.

She was active in many clubs including Indiana, Purdue, Celtic, Jazz, Briar Meadow and various bridge groups. She was also active in the New Covenant United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Womens Bible Study and CAMEOS. Her love of music led her to many wonderful years as a member of the NCUMC choir.

Sandy loved to travel having visited all 50 states, Mexico, Canada, Israel, China, and Europe as well as cruises.

She leaves two siblings, Gary (Maggie) Benz of Wilmette, IL, and Kim (Cecilia) Benz of Los Andes, Chile, two sons, Sean (Susie) of Garden Plain, KS and Reid of Warren, OH and 5 beautiful grandchildren, John, Jake, Sarah, Spencer and Luke.

Her “celebration of life” is scheduled for 11:00am on Saturday, September 16 at New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages. Live streaming will be provided by going to www.ncumcfl.com and clicking on “events” and then “celebrations of life”.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the music ministry at New Covenant United Methodist Church or Cornerstone Hospice, both in The Villages.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump would still be president had he kept his ego in check

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that Donald Trump would still be president had he kept his ego in check.

Adult kids living with parents in The Villages have become a problem

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident contends that adult kids living with their parents in The Villages have become a problem.

Letter got it right on President Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident applauds another letter writer who offered an opinion about President Trump.

I will boycott Publix over decision on dogs

A reader from Aventura, in a Letter to the Editor, says she will boycott Publix over its decision on dogs.

Texas passed a great law cracking down on uninsured motorists

A former Texan who moved to Florida contends that the Lone Star State has passed a great law with regard to uninsured motorists. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos