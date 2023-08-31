88.6 F
Summerfield man accused of choking, striking woman during spat over missing items

By Staff Report

A Summerfield man was arrested last week after a woman claimed he pushed her against a wall, choked her, and struck her in the face during an argument over missing possessions.

On Friday, August 25, two Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a local residence in reference to a disturbance.

Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with a female victim who advised that she has been “getting into arguments” with a man identified as Joshua Lee Coons, 41, according to the MCSO report.

The victim stated that on Monday, August 21, she got into an argument with Coons over items that were missing at the residence, which was redacted from the MCSO report in order to protect the victim.

During the argument, the victim advised that she attempted to head outside when Coons blocked her from leaving the residence. Coons then proceeded to push her against the wall before he “began to strangle” her, according to the report.

The victim says she attempted to stop Coons by pulling his hands off her and advised that the struggle occurred throughout the residence.

The victim told deputies that she was hit in the face at some point during the altercation, and one of the deputies noted that the victim complained of a sore throat. That deputy also observed bruising on the left and right side of the victim’s face, bruising on her right arm, and additional bruising on her legs.

During a post-Miranda interview with Coons, he stated the two were in an argument and that nothing physical had occurred. He advised that he thought someone had been taking items from him before he learned that a relative had the missing items.

Coons was placed under arrest a short time thereafter and transported to Marion County Jail. During the ride to the jail, Coons told a deputy that the victim had scratched him during an argument on or around August 21, and the verbal altercation was over one of his ex-girlfriend’s having contact with them.

Coons claimed that he started to ask the victim questions when she “scratched him on his arms, neck, and chest.” The MCSO report stated that Coons advised he did not say anything about the incident earlier because “the victim told him not to.”

Coons arrived at the jail on August 25 and was released two days later on $4,000 bond. He is facing a felony charge for domestic battery by strangulation and a misdemeanor charge for battery causing bodily harm.

A court date has been scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26, according to county records.

